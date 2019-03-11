Pass mark for AFL in Lismore

ALL SKILL: Sydney Swans midfielder Isaac Heeney on the run against Gold Coast in the JLT Series preseason game at Oakes Oval, Lismore on Sunday.

ALL SKILL: Sydney Swans midfielder Isaac Heeney on the run against Gold Coast in the JLT Series preseason game at Oakes Oval, Lismore on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

LISMORE City Council has already expressed interest in hosting a second AFL game next year after the Gold Coast Suns and Sydney Swans drew 5000 people to Oakes Oval on Sunday.

The Swans returned home with a convincing 19.9 (123) to 11.15 (81) over the Suns in the JLT Series preseason game and council is confident moving forward with the AFL.

"We've expressed interest for next year and we've already received positive feedback from AFL staff who were there on the day,” council's tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said.

"The playing surface was outstanding and I think it exceeded all expectations for a regional centre.

"AFL would be the most professionally-run sport in Australia and I think we adapted well to give them everything they needed for broadcast and live TV.

"The community had been waiting for this for a long while and we're pleased that we were able to deliver.

"We'll have a debrief with the AFL in the coming weeks and we're confident things will move forward from there.”

The official crowd number on Sunday was 4918 on a hot afternoon with the game starting at 1.10pm.

The heat proved too much for some with several spectators leaving early in the third quarter after the Swans went into half-time with a 43-point lead.

"It was pretty impressive to have just under 5000 come through the gate,” Lowe said.

"If you include AFL staff and people working from the ground we had up to 5500 on-site.”

Swans midfielder Isaac Heeney rolled his ankle in the opening minutes before returning to play most of the game.

The Suns were close to full strength while the Swans were missing injured trio Lance "Buddy” Franklin, Kieren Jack and Daniel Menzel.

"The biggest thing was having a proper pitch up to national standard and we achieved that,” Lowe said.

"It looked fantastic and it was great from our end to watch the AFL operations team at work.”