Pascoe and Randall turn on a Super Sedan thriller

FLYING THE FLAG: Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee 50-lap Super Sedan feature race winner Matt Pascoe celebrates his victory at Lismore Speedway. Also pictured is track announcer Mark Stanger. Tony Powell

MAIN event winner Matt Pascoe and runner-up Wayne Randall were the stars of the Trevan Ford Golden Jubilee 50-lap Super Sedan feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Both turned on a superb display of driving as they led third placegetter Sean Black to the chequered flag.

Pascoe clocked the fastest lap of the race when he put down a 14.376 second circuit for an average speed of 100.167 km/h.

Randall led the field away after starting in pole position.

The first hard luck story of the race was Darren Kane, who withdrew after only two laps with steering failure.

Ian Brims was the quick mover at the drop of the green flag. After starting out of fifth position, he secured second spot with only two laps completed.

A yellow light occurred with 36 laps remaining, debris was cleared from the track, then Randall resumed his position at the head of the field.

David Musch spun to the infield soon after and took no further part in the race after 22 laps.

As the race continued, Black consolidated third position and Brims dropped back to fourth.

While all this was happening Pascoe began to challenge for the lead in hot pursuit of Randall.

It was a lapped car that ultimately played a role as the laps wound down.

With only four laps remaining, Randall attempted to pass a slower vehicle and went to the outside, while Pascoe seized the opening and, choosing the low line, blasted into the lead.

The two front-runners were in close company as they reached the chequered flag in an impressive performance, while Black was a distant third.

The top 10 was rounded out by Brims, Justin Randall, Tania Smith, Ed Doherty, Bob McCosker, Tony Brinkmann and Rodney Craft.

The Super Sedan heats were won by Mark O'Brien, Smith, Black and Wayne Randall.

Other main event winners on Saturday night were Cody Maroske (compact speedcars), Josh Boyd (junior sedans), Nathan Deuchar (National four-cylinder sedans), Matthew Layton (production sedans), Brock Armstrong (street stocks) and Ben Hull (wingless sprints).