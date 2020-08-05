Partygoers gunned down in Los Angeles

Four people are in a critical condition after being gunned down at a Los Angeles mansion party believed to have been held to celebrate a player getting drafted to an NFL team, a report says.

A terrified partygoer filming as multiple shots rang out at the plush Beverly Crest pad said "a bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting".

The shooting occurred hours after cops were called to a gated community in Mulholland Drive, near Franklin Canyon Park, Officer Mike Lopez told Fox 11.

Scores of people were attending - prompting a police call-out at about 6.30pm because of the ban on large gatherings in Los Angeles County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox LA reporter Bill Melugin later tweeted: "4 people reported shot at the location of the Beverly Hills mansion party that was happening tonight."

BH Scanner, which has been relaying updates on the emergency response via Twitter, added: "All critical. Additional RAs and engines requested."

It said that "three have been taken to hospital", and that it appeared one patient had received "two shots to the upper body".

#BREAKING: LAPD is responding to a large party taking place at a Beverly Crest mansion https://t.co/KlGCwYdSaN pic.twitter.com/YA8sy25w0k — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) August 4, 2020

One partygoer, Gabriel Pacheco, shared shocking footage of the moment multiple gunfire could be heard at the party.

He posted his vid on Instagram, commenting that he was at a "big Hollywood Hills mansion party off Mulholland Drive".

Pacheco alleged that shots were fired at people when "a lot of big Ballers were gambling lost a lot of money [were] p***ed.

"Then a bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody.

"A lot of people with money and guns and gangsters … got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy."

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Before the shooting broke out, Gabriel Pacheco had been filming luxury cars in the driveway, while he was chatting with girls outside, before going inside the luxury home.

He said in his vid, "party over, been here all day," as he films happy people laughing, while mingling under a huge chandelier.

Then, shots suddenly ring out and screams can be heard from panicking people outside.

Confused, he asks someone nearby: "Was that shooting?"

Then there is an eerie silence as Pacheco wanders outside to peer over a balcony overlooking a large pool.

He adds: "Man they're shooting, gotta get out of here."

As people start pouring out the house, with some heading straight for their luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce, even more shots are fired.

"Oh s*** they're nasty, damn, they're shooting, f*** they're shooting," Pacheco says on camera.

"Be careful my boy, they're shooting over there."

Gabriel Pacheco was filming inside the party when the shots rang out

He told a fellow partygoer that he couldn't get out as his car was parked near where the shooting was happening.

Pacheco ended up hiding behind a vehicle with others also trying to escape.

Then all of a sudden a voice can be heard shouting from the driveway, "LAPD" while sirens ring out nearby.

It's not clear how many people were wounded, but one person was said to have had a non-firearm injury to their wrist, possibly while fleeing the scene, writes Newsweek.

Newsweek says the LAPD told local news cops were unable to stop the party earlier overnight, as people weren't breaking any rules.

Plus, officers didn't have a warrant to enter the mansion.

Hours later, the LA Fire Department (LAFD) and other emergency services were called to the multiple shooting in Mulholland Drive.

Firefighters confirmed that those injured had been taken to local hospitals.

CBSN Los Angeles reported earlier on a man who described himself as providing security for the party.

The party was reportedly thrown to celebrate a player getting drafted to an NFL team.



“We have money,” said one attendee. “We are people. This COVID, I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent swimming pools.." https://t.co/xpR19drOVz — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) August 4, 2020

The broadcaster quoted him saying that it was being thrown for an unidentified NFL player at a house in the 13000 block of Mulholland Drive.

Kennie Leggett, security manager, said told CBSN: "We have money.

"We are people. This Covid, I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing.

"So the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature."

The broadcaster was told by security they were booked until 3am when the party was due to end.

However, the firm managing the short-term rental property said it was the first they had heard of the party.

CBSN was told by a spokesman that the renters had been told their party was a serious violation of the rental agreement.

They were also asked to leave the mansion immediately.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Partygoers gunned down in Los Angeles