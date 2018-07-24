Party time for Sheppard's flock

LIVE JAM: Sheppard is coming to Casino as part of their national tour.

BRISBANE chart-toppers Sheppard have confirmed the biggest tour of their career, visiting over thirty regional, metro and suburban communities, including Casino, to celebrate their #1 album Watching the Sky.

The band are heading out to do what they do best: playing live with hits from the new album including Hometown, Coming Home and Keep Me Crazy as well as their multi-platinum smash hits Geronimo and Let Me Down Easy.

Singer George Sheppard showed his excitent about the upcoming tour.

"From the moment we got the news that we'd gone #1 we started planning how we could have the biggest possible party to say thank you to everyone who has support us,” George Sheppard said.

"We'd be nowhere without the support of the fans and this is our opportunity to get out and repay the favour- with many of these communities getting their first ever taste of Sheppard live.”

Taking their full production on the road, the band are determined to take the big live music experience to all corners of Australia, with more shows to be announced, extending the tour until the end of 2018.