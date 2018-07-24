Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIVE JAM: Sheppard is coming to Casino as part of their national tour.
LIVE JAM: Sheppard is coming to Casino as part of their national tour.
Whats On

Party time for Sheppard's flock

24th Jul 2018 4:01 PM

BRISBANE chart-toppers Sheppard have confirmed the biggest tour of their career, visiting over thirty regional, metro and suburban communities, including Casino, to celebrate their #1 album Watching the Sky.

The band are heading out to do what they do best: playing live with hits from the new album including Hometown, Coming Home and Keep Me Crazy as well as their multi-platinum smash hits Geronimo and Let Me Down Easy.

Singer George Sheppard showed his excitent about the upcoming tour.

"From the moment we got the news that we'd gone #1 we started planning how we could have the biggest possible party to say thank you to everyone who has support us,” George Sheppard said.

"We'd be nowhere without the support of the fans and this is our opportunity to get out and repay the favour- with many of these communities getting their first ever taste of Sheppard live.”

Taking their full production on the road, the band are determined to take the big live music experience to all corners of Australia, with more shows to be announced, extending the tour until the end of 2018.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    SICK JOKE: Patient's shock after hospital theft

    premium_icon SICK JOKE: Patient's shock after hospital theft

    Health AFTER a painful double knee replacement, Thomas Rehbach was trying to recover in his room at Lismore Base Hospital. But he got another 'kick in the guts'.

    • 24th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
    VIDEO: Fake cancer mum will fight jail sentence

    premium_icon VIDEO: Fake cancer mum will fight jail sentence

    Crime Court hears troubled childhood may have sparked deception

    Will it snow in Northern NSW? This forecaster thinks it will

    premium_icon Will it snow in Northern NSW? This forecaster thinks it will

    Weather He's predicting the coldest winter on record

    Massive flight sale offers Ballina fares from $45

    Massive flight sale offers Ballina fares from $45

    News Get out the credit card and book your trip to Sydney or Melbourne

    Local Partners