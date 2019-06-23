Gladstone nightclub calls final last drinks

LAST DRINKS: Industrie Nightclub, Goondoon St Gladstone will close its doors tonight. (INSET) MIePLACE owner Aodhan McCann.

LAST DRINKS: Industrie Nightclub, Goondoon St Gladstone will close its doors tonight. (INSET) MIePLACE owner Aodhan McCann. Jessica Perkins

ONE of Gladstone's two nightclubs has called drinks for the final time.

Three years after The Reef Hotel underwent a major renovation and opened Industrie, the Goondoon St nightclub will close.

An Industrie spokesperson said they planned to take a "different direction" with the space in the coming months.

Its closure leaves just one nightclub in Gladstone - MIePLACE.

MIePLACE owner Aodhan McCann said Gladstone's night life had been relatively quiet since the construction industry downturn.

"There is just not a lot of people in town," Mr McCann said.

"It's been busier in previous years ... we need a stage of mining or construction to pick back up."

Mr McCann said without an increase to Gladstone's population he didn't expect business to pick up dramatically.

"There's plenty of possibilities for this town to see some form of a boom again," he said.

"We just have the current trade of what's available in Gladstone so it just says at the moment there is not room for two venues to be operating and be busy."

Mr McCann also pointed to the Queensland Government's lockout laws as another reason the nightclub industry may have suffered.

A study led by Griffith University recently found the number of assaults in Brisbane's party precincts had not reduced following the roll out of the lockout laws, The Courier Mail reported.

In response, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was "just one study".

She said the government was reviewing its own comprehensive report into the laws.

Mr McCann said the laws hadn't changed the levels of violence and instead the hospitality sector had struggled.

"It's affected hospitality badly," Mr McCann said.

"It's affected bands, it's affected DJs and obviously it's affected late night venues."

Industrie's final party will be tonight and entry is free.