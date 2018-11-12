Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred.
The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred. Contributed
News

Party-goers hospitalised after verandah collapse

Jasmine Minhas
by
12th Nov 2018 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATHERING at a home in Coffs Harbour turned to tragedy over the weekend after the verandah of the two-storey building collapsed, falling onto several people below.

Multiple people were seen lying on the ground and "not moving" after four ambulance vehicles attended the scene at the Caltowie Pl home around 10.30pm on Saturday night, said a NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed three teenagers, aged 16, were taken to hospital suffering from non life threatening injuries.

The spokesperson however could not confirm the number of people under the verandah, but said it was more than two.

 

The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred.
The home at Caltowie Pl, Coffs Harbour where the incident occurred. Contributed

Several people were walking around wounded but did not require to be taken to hospital.

A father of one of the teenagers hospitalised said three of the party-goers including his son have since been diagnosed with spinal fractures.

He claimed up to 20 people were standing on the verandah when it collapsed, and about seven were below.

This has come just two weeks after a balcony collapse at The Summit saw a woman hospitalised with back injuries.

 

The verandah gave way during the gathering on Saturday night.
The verandah gave way during the gathering on Saturday night. Contributed
balcony collapse coffs harbour nsw ambulance
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    premium_icon 'I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all'

    Crime A LISMORE hospital warsdman allegedly stabbed in a syringe attack faces six months of ongoing tests before his condition is known.

    • 12th Nov 2018 2:43 PM
    MOTORBIKE CRASH: Helicopter landing on highway

    MOTORBIKE CRASH: Helicopter landing on highway

    News Separate incidents are unfolding involving a car and a motorbike

    • 12th Nov 2018 1:18 PM
    How a Norco farmer saved $17,000 on his power bill

    premium_icon How a Norco farmer saved $17,000 on his power bill

    News New campaign aims to save businesses $5 million in five weeks

    Ice cream run to Maccas ends in man's arrest

    Ice cream run to Maccas ends in man's arrest

    Crime Casino man told police he was going to McDonald's for a sweet treat

    Local Partners