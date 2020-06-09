Menu
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

