Party dramas were 'isolated incident' at baseball club

Police have been investigating a spate of property damage after an Albert Park party got out of hand on Friday night.

UPDATE: 9.10am

THE committee which looks after Lismore's Albert Park baseball complex is looking to implement an agreement after a birthday party was gatecrashed on Friday night.

Caretaker Rod Green said in the 12 years since the clubhouse was opened, they had seen no major issues until Friday night.

Police allege a group of young people began smashing cars and other property and assaulted several residents of surrounding streets after they closed down the party shortly after 10pm.

Mr Green said Albert Park had two holes punched in a wall and one window smashed.

But he said the drama which ensued after the party got out of hand had not been seen before.

Mr Green said it was the responsibility of those hiring the function room to provide adequate security for their events, as plans are underway to prevent further incidents like it.

"We're in the middle of doing up an agreement,” he said.

"But the club has been there for 12 years and this is the first bad one we've had.

"We had another party last night and they were out of there by 11.”

He said there was no repeat of Friday night's dramas last night.

Original story: April 15, 8.55am

SOME residents have called for youth parties at a Lismore sporting complex to be banned after cars and other property were damaged on Friday night.

A group of residents have taken to social media to condemn the actions of those responsible for the damage and the alleged assault of several residents after the Albert Park gathering.

David Willis said he hoped those involved would "take responsibility”.

"Sincerely hope the families of those who attended chip in to pay for the damage done to Girards Hill property,” he said.

Allysha Le Page said she was "appalled” at the damaged to cars and other property.

The damage began after police dispersed the group of 100 to 150 young people.

"(They were) walking and yelling up the street,” she said.

"On Keen St three cars had their windows smashed in.

"If those "kids” were at a party at the baseball fields it should be banned from happening again.

"Parties should be banned for teens there from now on.”

Laura Copeland said those involved had "no respect for anyone”.

Several people have voiced disappointment with an alleged group of gatecrashers, who they say arrives at the party about 10pm.

Police have been investigating the incident but it's understood no charges have yet been laid.