SES Richmond Tweed region controller, Mark Somers, speaks at a Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry event.
'Particularly unlucky': Flood forecaster's warning

Alison Paterson
2nd Aug 2018 9:00 AM
A FLOOD forecaster from the Bureau of Meteorology who reviewed the 2017 flood in Lismore said the region was "particularly unlucky”.

Justin Robinson was speaking in front of about 50 business owners, councillors and community leaders at a breakfast event hosted by the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry this morning.

"The flood syncs into this corner of NSW,” he said.

He said people must pay attention to BoM and updates from the emergency services.

He said the bureau aimed to give accurate warnings 12 to 15 hours ahead of the flood waters rising and overtopping the levee.

"You never know how that flood event will unfold so you need to prepared,” Mr Robinson said.

SES Tweed Richmond region controller Mark Somers also spoke at the breakfast, and urged people to take personal responsibility to ensure they were prepared for the next flood.

Mr Somers said people must plan ahead and prepare for the one in 100 year event.

"A one in 100 year event means this can happen any year in 100, not once every 100 years,” he said.

"Businesses must make planning considerations about how their packing up process and which triggers they will use.”

LCCI president Deborah Benhayon explained a new portal which combined all the emergency services live feeds to help communicate to local businesses in the area.

She said it would only be actioned by the combat agency during an emergency.

