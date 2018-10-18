Moses: Fergo can run Eels into finals

NEW signing Blake Ferguson can take Parramatta from a wooden-spoon finish to a finals berth in season 2019.

According to Eels halfback Mitchell Moses the premiership-winning winger has the kind of game that can help unlock his side's attack.

Moses says a metre-eater like Ferguson can reignite the spark that disappeared from his side's arsenal when rampaging winger Semi Radradra left the club at the end of last year.

The former Sydney Roosters flyer finished the season with the most metres of any player in the game with 5039 metres or an average of 186 metres per game.

"That's how the game is at the moment. You need those big outside backs to help out the forwards," Moses said.

"It has a trickle-down effect. The big outside backs get the metres and that means the forwards have a bigger impact because they are more fresh coming out of our own end. Then us halves can do what we need to do to help create points.

"That's why Fergo is going to be big for us. We had George Jennings doing a really good job for us coming out of yardage but he was doing it by himself trying to come out of the back field.

"He was consistently running for around 150 metres and he was our best back.

"But to put so much pressure on him in his first full year in first grade … having Fergo coming into our team is going to be massive. He's fresh from winning a competition and he'll bring a bit of variety to our team."

George Jennings will get some much-needed support. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

While confident Ferguson will make a difference, Moses conceded he would have to up his own form as well.

"We didn't play too well as a team but I know personally I didn't play well either and I take full ownership of that," he said.

In a bid to help turn around his form the playmaker even gave up an off-season trip to the US with former teammate Luke Brooks and Tigers' half Josh Reynolds.

"I just want to put my head down and work hard. I didn't have the best season this year so I wanted to get back to training and get back into it," Moses said.

"I'm doing my own this at the moment and trying to get a head start on pre-season."

Moses is using a nightmare season as motivation (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

While Moses sacrificed the chance to watch the biggest fight in UFC history between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, he did make time to attend September's decider between the Roosters and Melbourne Storm.

He says being at a packed ANZ Stadium made him even hungrier to succeed next season in the Blue and Gold.

"I went to the grand final and did some things with the NRL there and it was pretty hard to watch.

"For us and the season we had to be at the bottom of the table and get the wooden spoon compared to the season we had before when were playing finals footy, it was hard to watch.

"I kind of take that as a lesson and use it as a bit of fuel for next year."