Parliamentary adjournment not a good look, but practical: MP

Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan would be prepared to sit on the cross benches if the Liberals elect Peter Dutton as their leader and Prime Minister.

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has defended the adjournment of Federal Parliament today as a practical step to allow the Liberal Party to sort out its leadership problems.

Mr Hogan said there have been plenty of precedents for parliament to adjourn to sort out its internal issues.

"It's just a practical thing,” he said. "For the Liberal Party to have a meeting it needs to have its parliamentary members there.

"And for parliament to function it needs to have the members of the government sitting.”

But he agreed the optics of the move would not sit well with voters who have been critical of the the focus on leadership rather than governing the country.

"You walk down the street and talk to people and they're appalled at what's happening in parliament,” he said.

"That's one of the reasons I made the decision to sit on the cross benches if the spill motion goes ahead.

"This revolving door of prime ministers - I think we've had seven in the past 10 years or so - has to stop.”

Mr Hogan said he would follow through with his plan to sit on the cross benches in parliament if the Liberals proceed with a leadership spill.

"Whether it's Scott Morrison or Peter Dutton or Malcolm Turnbull, it's immaterial,” he said.

"It's important for me to make a statement. You can sit by and watch, or you can take a stand about what is happening.”

Mr Hogan said sitting on the cross benches would not affect his allegiance to the Nationals.

"I'm still a proud National,” he said. "I will still sit in the party room. And if a new prime minister is elected I will still vote to guarantee supply and won't support any no-confidence motions.”