Parkway Drive's new album skyrockets up the charts

Parkway Drive have released a new song off their upcoming album release. Photo Contributed

Parkway Drive have released a new song off their upcoming album release. Photo Contributed Contributed

BYRON Bay metalcore band Parkway Drive have snared their second #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Their sixth studio album was released this month.

Reverence comes three years on from Ire (#1 Oct. '15) and becomes their fifth entry in the ARIA Top Ten, having also charted with Atlas (#3 Nov. '12), Deep Blue (#2 Jul. '10) and Horizons (#6 Oct. '07).

The album was recorded at All Buttons in Canada and released on May 4.

This latest album, according to vocalist Winston McCall, is a testament to everything the band stands for.

"Self-expression and individuality above anything else," he said.

"When it comes down to it we started this band to do something different, to do something interesting.

"And after 15 years of doing this band it has meant we've played this style of music literally thousands of times live, so it has pushed us to start going in different directions."

"And that's why with this record - the sonic directions are far more varied than anything we have done before."