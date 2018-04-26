Parkway Drive's dramatic changes on new album

Parkway Drive will release their new album on May 4. Photo Contributed

PARKWAY Drive are on the eve of releasing their sixth and most ambitious album to date, Reverence, and the upcoming tour is set be huge.

In fact, this latest album, according to vocalist Winston McCall, is a testament to everything the band stands for.

"Self-expression and individuality above anything else," he said.

"When it comes down to it we started this band to do something different, to do something interesting.

"And after 15 years of doing this band it has meant we've played this style of music literally thousands of times live, so it has pushed us to start going in different directions.

"And that's why with this record - the sonic directions are far more varied than anything we have done before."

The Parkway shows too have shown an ever-increasing focus on utilising the venues to deliver increasing scale of stage production.

"It's about creating something which people resonate with beyond that heart pumping adrenaline," he said.

And according to Winston the album and subsequent tour is set to expand and deliver on the huge stage productions that Parkway Drive have been nurturing in Europe.

"They can expect everything that Europe has been getting for the last couple of years that we have not been able to bring to Australia," said vocalist Winston McCall.

"Our idea is that we are literally taking the biggest production we've done in Europe putting it on a boat and sailing it over here so we can finally put it on in Australia."

Winston recalls that the band were expressly focused on finding and exploring a unique vibe and atmosphere in this album right down to the final choice of the front cover artwork.

The cover sports a gothic fiery masterpiece with baroque style lettering aimed at signally once again a different feel and vibe to previous albums.

"The concept was to have something that was far more serious and far darker than anything we had before," he said.

"This is the kind of record where we went far more on vibe and character, than anything else."

Already the two released songs Wishing Wells and The Void have displayed hints of a fresh sound mixed into the dark vibe found on the previous album IRE.

Many fans have commented on the song stating just how heavy Wishing Wells is and how raw and powerful the performance is.

With over 39k likes it is a clear indication the song is hitting a powerful nerve with fans.

But the album goes further drawing on ambient sounds and even clean singing, something Winston has been working on with a vocal trainer for the last five years.

"What happened was before we recorded IRE, we reassessed everything about the band and we realised if we wanted to make the changes we wanted I would have to actually learn some vocal technique."

The latest video to be release ahead of the album is Prey.

Winston said the album had been written over a couple of years with all the lyrics finished before they hit the studio.

"Occasionally there is a line here or there, or a couple of syllabus that needed to be arranged but all the songs are done before we get in," he said.

"It's more of a matter of capturing the creative concepts once we hit the actual studio and creating it."

He said the lyrical content was far more personal in places than anything they had done before.

They debuted the two new songs Wishing Wells and The Void while playing a number of shows in smaller venues in Germany.

Those smaller shows were reminiscent of their days touring South America, Europe and Australia where they played packed tiny venues without a barrier.

"They went down phenomenally well which was awesome because it was really nice to release two new songs and have them slot straight into the set," Winston said.

"The shows were unique in themselves so the energy that the people were bringing for those gigs was insane full stop.

"Just standing on stage and playing to a small room of people with nothing extra, just five blokes and engaging music, was really very nice.

"A very grounding experience."

The album was recorded at All Buttons in Canada and will be released on May 4.