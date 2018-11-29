Menu
RECOGNISED: Parkway Drive win at the ARIA Awards.
Parkway Drive wins ARIA for Reverence

Marc Stapelberg
by
29th Nov 2018 4:33 PM

Byron Bay band and international metalcore heavy weights Parkway Drive have scored their second ARIA in the Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album for Reverence.

Drummer Ben Gordon thanked the audience and highlighted that vocalist Winston McCall wanted to attend the event but had broken his leg the previous week.

"I'm the drummer. I'm supposed to be just at the back not speaking,” he quipped.

"We are very honoured to win this award - for the second time actually,” he said.

He also highlighted how important it was to keep heavy music in the spotlight.

"Thank you ARIA for including this category - it deserves to be here,” he said.

"Australian metal bands and heavy metal is killing it overseas.

"Bands are selling out venues in Europe and headlining festivals.

"So it should be acknowledged and recognised, so thank you.”

He also made reference to their latest album which debuted on the ARIA chart at number 1.

"We put a lot of effort into this record and it meant a lot to us, and I want to thank Graham from Resist Records for being there from the start.”

He thanked Cooking Vinyl, Deathproof Pr and all the fans that had attended concerts and been in the mosh pit.

