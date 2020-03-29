Parkway Drive scramble to save European tour

The Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive performs a live concert at VEGA in Copenhagen. Here guitarist Luke Kilpatrick is seen live on stage. Denmark, 11/11 2013.

PARKWAY Drive’s Viva The Underdogs World Tour 2020, which was due to kick off with its European Revolution leg in April, has officially been postponed to December as Europe tries to contend with the unprecedented disruption created by COVID-19.

Vocalist Winston McCall took to Instagram to let fans know what was happening with the tour after they quickly adjusted touring times to reschedule the huge production to a later date.

“I just wanted to give everyone an update as to what is happening in the Parkway Drive camp right now in regards to the mayhem that is going on worldwide with COVID-19 and everything else,” he said.

“Looks like touring for pretty much everyone in the world is just down.

“We can’t leave the country, we cant get into any other country, at this point in time everyone is stuck inside their own homes.

“So touring as we know it worldwide is put on hold which sucks.”

He added they loved touring and playing live was one of the reasons they started playing as band in the first place.

They have rescheduled the ‘Viva The Underdogs’ tour for November/December.

“Our team has worked their arses off to be able to rebook those shows,” he said.

“I seriously can’t believe we get another shot at doing this so hold on to your tickets we will be coming back, we will be coming around and it is going to be good when it happens.

“We got that to look forward to at least and Hatebreed are still playing with us and Crystal Lake is still supporting.”

The Viva the Underdogs documentary is also set to be up and streaming as soon as possible.

“In the meantime look out for each other, be good to each other,” he said.

“We have never been through anything like this as an entire planet before so please show the best you to everyone else you can.”