Byron Bay band Parkway Drive have scored an ARIA nomination in the upcoming awards. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
News

Parkway Drive score an ARIA nomination

Adam Daunt
15th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
PARKWAY DRIVE have scored an ARIA nomination for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album with their new album, Viva the Underdogs.

The Byron Bay band released the album in April earlier this year.

If the album wins, it will be the third time the band has claimed the award after previous albums, Deep Blue and Reverence, also won the category in previous years.

Viva the Underdogs is a soundtrack to the band’s documentary of the same name which screened on January 22 and charts their beginnings in Byron Bay to their live headline performances in the UK in 2019.

The album features performances from their 2019 headline shows as well as lead singer Winston McCall singing in German on three rerecorded songs.

The award comes after the band were forced to put their tour supporting the new album on hold due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on travel and live shows.

The awards will be announced on November 25.

