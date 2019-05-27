Menu
Parkway Drive at the Aerodrome Festival. Photo Contributed
News

Parkway Drive in the running for three awards

Marc Stapelberg
by
27th May 2019 12:00 PM
BYRON BAY band Parkway Drive has been nominated in both the Kerrang! Awards and the Heavy Music Awards.

They are in the running for three awards following the release of their Aria award-winning album, Reverence.

They are nominated in the Best International Live Act alongside Metallica, FEVER 333, Ghost and Mastodon.

They have two nominations in the Heavy Music Awards including Best Album for Reverence against Architects, Ghost and Black Peaks as well as Best Live Band against FEVER 333, Architects and Ghost.

Heavy Music Awards will be announced on Thursday, August 22 at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, London and the Kerrang! Awards will be announced on June 19 at a top-secret London location.

Parkway Drive is no stranger to awards, scoring two Aria Awards over their career.

In the 2018 Kerrang! Awards, Parkway Drive missed out on the Best International Live Act to the Foo Fighters.

In fact, this latest album, according to vocalist Winston McCall, is a testament to everything the band stands for.

"Self-expression and individuality above anything else," he said.

"When it comes down to it we started this band to do something different, to do something interesting.

"And after 15 years of doing this band it has meant we've played this style of music literally thousands of times live, so it has pushed us to start going in different directions.

"And that's why with this record - the sonic directions are far more varied than anything we have done before."

The Parkway have shown an ever-increasing focus on utilising the venues to deliver increasing scale of stage production.

"It's about creating something which people resonate with beyond that heart pumping adrenaline," he said.

And according to Winston the album and subsequent tour is set to expand and deliver on the huge stage productions that Parkway Drive have been nurturing in Europe.

Lismore Northern Star

