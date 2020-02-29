Parkway Drive in running again for heavy awards

BYRON BAY band Parkway Drive has been nominated for two awards in the Heavy Music Awards.

It has been a big few years for the band with the release of their Aria award-winning album, Reverence and then the release of the documentary Viva The Underdogs which was screened in select cinemas around the world.

The documentary also gave rise to the recently released soundtrack recorded at Wacken Open Air Festival and three Parkway Drive songs recorded in German.

Parkway Drive are nominated for Best Live Band category in the Heavy Music Awards and are up against Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Brutus, Fever 333, Rammstein and Slipknot.

They are also in the running for Best International Band against Fever 333, The Interrupters, Rammstein, Slipknot, Stray From the Path and Tool.

This latest album, according to vocalist Winston McCall, is a testament to everything the band stands for.

“Self-expression and individuality above anything else,” he said.

“When it comes down to it we started this band to do something different, to do something interesting.

“And after 15 years of doing this band it has meant we’ve played this style of music literally thousands of times live, so it has pushed us to start going in different directions.

“And that’s why with this record – the sonic directions are far more varied than anything we have done before.”

The Parkway have shown an ever-increasing focus on using the venues to deliver increasing scale of stage production.

“It’s about creating something which people resonate with beyond that heart pumping adrenaline,” he said.

Of the soundtrack and recording in German, Winston said the process was one of the most unique projects they had undertaken.

“The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity.”

The band also recently raised $129,544 for Wires and Australian Red Cross in a Gofundme campaign following the Australian bushfire crisis.