Parkway Drive come home to play

Parkway Drive will tour Australia in January. Contributed

WANT to catch homegrown metalcore rockers Parkway Drive live?

The boys are fresh back from a sell-out headline tour of Europe and the US and have announced their Decades of Horizons Australian Tour.

Kicking off the tour will be an appearance in January at the sold-out UNIFY Gathering in Victoria, followed by gigs around the country.

Parkway Drive just celebrated a decade of making music together and are celebrating a successful international tour full of explosive of pyrotechnics and energy.

This is your chance to help them celebrate on homeground.

Fri 12 Jan - UNIFY Gathering (Victoria) - SOLD OUT

Sat 13 Jan - The Tivoli Theatre (Brisbane)

Thu 18 Jan - Metro Theatre (Sydney)

Sat 20 Jan - Metropolis (Fremantle)

Wed 24 Jan - The Gov (Adelaide)

Fri 26 Jan - Forum Melbourne

Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 11.

Lismore Northern Star
