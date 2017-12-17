Parkway Drive celebrates 'Horizons'

Winston McCall of Parkway Drive at the home town gig at Byron Bay High School on the IRE tour. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Winston McCall of Parkway Drive at the home town gig at Byron Bay High School on the IRE tour. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Byron Bay locals Parkway Drive have forged a career for more than a decade at the forefront of heavy music.

Their uncompromisingly ferocious and intense sound has earned the band legions of fans around the world.

This year marks 10 years since Parkway Drive's gold certified, number 6 Aria debut album, Horizons was released.

To celebrate, Parkway Drive have announced "A Decade Of Horizons” Tour across the country throughout January 2018, where they will perform a special anniversary set showcasing songs from the much-loved album.

South-Sydney five-piece, Polaris, will be supporting Parkway Drive on all dates.

The ARIA award winners' impressive back catalogue boasts five gold selling albums, half a million Australian sales, a couple of platinum DVDs and a coffee table book that highlights the band's love of life and true DIY spirit.

Their most recent album Ire debuted at #1 in the ARIA charts and was declared Best Metal Album of 2015 by Apple Music.

Relentlessly touring the world for the last 12 years has turned Parkway Drive into one of the worlds most impressive live acts.

In recent times they've blown audiences away with main stage performances at some of the rock worlds biggest festivals including Download and Reading and Leeds festivals.

Parkway Drive's most recent sell out headline run in Europe and the US was the band's biggest and most explosive production and pyrotechnics live show of their career to date.

A tour which included the band sharing the headlining slot of Belgium's legendary Groezrock with Deftones.

Tour Dates:

A DECADE OF HORIZONS TOUR DATES:

12 Jan -UNIFY GATHERING - SOLD OUT!

13 Jan - TIVOLI, BRISBANE

18 Jan - METRO, SYDNEY (Licensed/All Ages)

20 Jan - METROPOLIS, FREMANTLE

24 Jan - THE GOV, ADELAIDE

26 Jan - FORUM, MELBOURNE

Tickets will be available from www.ticketmaster.com.au