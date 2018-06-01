Parkway Drive announce Australian tour

BYRON Bay's Parkway Drive have announced an Australian tour in support of their sixth studio LP, Reverence.

Accompanying them on the seven-date run will be American metalcore giants Killswitch Engage and fellow countrymen Thy Art Is Murder.

Today's tour announcement follows news that Reverence achieved #1 position on the ARIA chart - their fifth ARIA top ten debut and second consecutive #1 - placing them in esteemed company alongside some of the biggest Australian bands of all time.

Reverence is Parkway Drive's most sonically adventurous album and the most personal from the Byron Bay group. With its barrage of heart-shredding anthems, the album was closely informed by a series of tragedies the band had endured over the past few years, including the untimely loss of two loved ones.

Produced by longtime Parkway Drive sound engineer George Hadjichristou, Reverence arrives as the follow-up to 2015's IRE. In addition to broadening the band's sonic palette, Reverence offers up some of Parkway Drive's most devastating songs yet.

Along with McCall, Parkway Drive features guitarists Luke Kilpatrick and Jeff Ling, bassist Jia O'Connor, and drummer Ben Gordon. Formed in Byron Bay in 2002, the band has released six studio albums, all on Resist Records: Killing with a Smile (2005), Horizons (2007), Deep Blue (2010), Atlas (2012), IRE (2015) and Reverence (2018). Parkway Drive have also released two platinum-selling DVDs; 2012's Home is for the Heartless and 2009's Parkway Drive: The DVD.

PARKWAY DRIVE

REVERENCE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2018

With very special guests Killswitch Engage and Thy Art Is Murder

Thu Oct 25- UC Refectory, Canberra

Fri Oct 26- Hordern Pavilion, Sydney Lic / AA

Sat Oct 27- NEX, Newcastle

Sun Oct 28- Riverstage, Brisbane Lic / AA

Fri Nov 02- Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Lic / AA

Sat Nov 03- Entertainment Centre, Adelaide Lic / AA

Tue Nov 06- HBF Stadium, Perth Lic / AA