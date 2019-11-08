Parkway announce new doco

Parkway Drive have announced a new documentary which will be screened at select cinemas.

BYRON Bay's Parkway Drive have continued to push the boundaries of their craft and strived to be one of the best live bands in the world.

The struggle and drive needed for such a task is laid bare in a tell all documentary Viva The Underdogs.

The feature length documentary is due to hit Event and Village Cinemas for one night only on January 22, 2020.

It is not the first time Parkway Drive have used a documentary to communicate what happens behind the scenes on tour.

Parkway Drive: The DVD and Parkway Drive: Home is for the Heartless documented the incredible live shows, difficulties and challenges as the band created an entire scene in Byron Bay and then beyond.

Now, Viva The Underdogs will wrap up Parkway Drive's 15-year journey from small town surf-rats to international headliners on the world's biggest metal music festivals.

From seeking out surf spots and sleeping on the streets during their first international tour, to evolving their sound and setting new benchmarks in metal with every album release, the five high school bandmates have always done it their own way.

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall said: "We have always taken pride in doing things our way. For over 15 years we have stayed true to ourselves in a world of extremes".

"We are not the story of shooting star super stardom, we are not the overnight breakout success, we will never be viral and we sure as hell won't break the internet.

"But we have a vision, and we have lived for it, worked for it, bled for it, grown for it and broken for it.

"We have sacrificed everything and compromised nothing.

"This is an honest insight into what it takes to survive as the underdogs. Thank you for being part of the story."

Self-funded, self-managed and committed to more than 100 tour stops, Parkway Drive recruited 40-plus crew members and filled six semi-trailers with cutting edge audio visual equipment and pyrotechnics.

Their last Australian tour featured their biggest stage setup yet, which was brought over from Europe in shipping containers.

It was the first time Australians got to see drummer Ben Gordon in his specially designed spinning drum riser which actually gets set on fire during the song Crush.

Some of the difficulties with bringing this show to Australia are shown in the DVD and can be spotted in the trailer.

According to Deathproof PR, Viva The Underdogs offers a candid look at Parkway Drive's journey and all the good times, battles, triumphs and sacrifices they make as they take on the music industry.

The DVD basically culminates with the Reverence album tours and offers a decade's worth of behind the scenes personal footage and unprecedented access to the behind the scenes of their explosive live shows and festival appearances.

The Reverence world tour saw the band playing 86 shows to more than 227,000 fans globally, and capped it all off with 32 festival appearances attended by more than a million dedicated heavy music fans.

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs, January 22 at the following locations, by state:

NSW

Event Cinemas- Macquarie, Campbelltown, Miranda, Tuggerah, Kotara, Grater Union Shellharbour

QLD

Event Cinemas- Chermside, Indooroopilly, Garden City, Loganholme, Pacific Fair, Robina, Brisbane Myer Centre, Coomera, Townsville City, North Lakes, Maroochydore, Toowoomba Grand Central. BCC Cinemas Noosa.

NT

Event Cinemas Casuarina

WA

Event Cinemas - Innaloo, Whitford

SA

Event Cinemas Marion, GU Film House Adelaide

VIC

Village Cinemas- Sunshine, Knox, Southland, Jam Factory, Fountain Gate, Werribee, Morwell, Albury, Bendigo.

TAS

Village Cinemas - Glenorchy, Launceston