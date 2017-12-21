Parkrun offers fun run and friendship at Christmas

PARKRUN FUN: Lismore parkrun will be held on Christmas and New Year‚Äôs Day, so those who would otherwise have no social contact on these days are surrounded by another family of sorts.

THIS Christmas the Lismore parkrun will be held on December 25 offering friendship and fitness on a day when people might be on their own.

Lismore parkrun event and run director Belinda Smith said they were expecting up to 50 people on Christmas Day.

Smith said Christmas can be a very lonely and isolating time of year, so across Australia parkrun is ensuring those who might not have anyone to spend time with are not alone

She said parkrun, which sees runners take on a 5km course each week, is traditionally held every Saturday.

But each year, more and more parkrun events are taking place on Christmas and New Year's Day, meaning those who would otherwise have no social contact on these days are surrounded by another family of sorts.

Mrs Smith was inspired to hold a Christmas Day run as she has no family nearby and wanted to connect with others in the community in a similar position.

"The parkrun community is my family and we are running on Christmas Day to connect with members, like me, who don't have family nearby and feel parkrun is their extended family,” she said.

"My mum passed way from cancer two-and-a-half years ago, but before she passed when I went to visit her in Queensland I was introduced to parkrun. When I saw how the parkrun community looked after and supported my mum I realised I wanted to do something similar in Lismore.”

Smith said Lismore is the only parkrun in the area holding an event in a 100km radius on Christmas Day.

"It's a really nice way to start Christmas and be with people,” she said.

parkrun chief executive Tim Oberg said the Christmas period could be a very isolating time for some.

"Christmas time is the worst day of the year to be socially isolated and for a lot of people who may not have anywhere to go, they at least can go to parkrun and it means they haven't gone the whole day without seeing anyone,” Oberg said.

He cites one example of an 82-year-old man who had spent the past 20 years alone at Christmas time, but this year was planning on attending his local parkrun.

Smith encouraged everyone to get dressed up for the Christmas Day run.

The Lismore group will also hold a double parkrun in conjunction with Kirra, Queensland, on New Year's Day culminating in a get together and a swim.

"For lots of people parkrun is about getting out in a supportive environment and becoming more active but we always stress it's not just about being athletic and being able to run fast,” she said.

"No matter what their ability, we want everyone to feel they are valued and welcome.”

For a full list of parkrun events on Christmas Day visit http://www.parkrun.com.au/christmas-compendium/.