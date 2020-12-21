Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore City Council are introducing parklets to the CBD.
Lismore City Council are introducing parklets to the CBD.
News

Parklets another step in Lismore CBD revitalisation

Adam Daunt
21st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LISMORE City Council want residents and tourists alike to stop, sit and stay in the CBD with the instalment of their new ‘parklets’.

Lismore City Council’s Manager of Economic Development Tina Irish said the project was designed to allow people a place to hang out in the CBD

“This is not only important for the general community, but it’s also crucial to help our local businesses during the next phase of adapting to a COVID world,” Tina said.

“Providing more seating where people can relax in the CBD while being safely socially distanced is a positive improvement for visitors and businesses alike.”

The Council have been keen to retain visitors and tourists in the CBD and have announced a number of plans to support this across the year.

The Lismore Laneway project will see the popular laneways like Eggins Ln revamped to be a popular tourist sport and highlight the backalley gallery.

SEE MORE: LANEWAYS SET FOR REVAMP UNDER NEW PLAN

The Council also announced the creation of a Shine Festival which will hit the streets of the CBD next year in an attempt to attract tourists to the area.

SEE: LISMORE SET TO SHINE WITH NEW FESTIVAL

Ms Irish said the parklets represented another commitment from the council to help the CBD and support small business.

“This parklet project is another program to support local businesses and help bring more visitors and shoppers into the CBD.”

lismore cbd lismore city council lismore council northern rivers community news northern rivers council news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth dealer mum sentenced for supplying 'dreadful' drugs

        Premium Content Meth dealer mum sentenced for supplying 'dreadful' drugs

        News The Lismore woman was described in court as a "foot soldier" for her part in the operation.

        Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

        Premium Content Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

        News The Westpac helicopter was called to a property near Alstonville

        When land will be released in next stage of subdivision

        Premium Content When land will be released in next stage of subdivision 

        Property NEW residential lots are being made available in the next stage of an established...

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Northern Star digital subscription