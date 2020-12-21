Parklets another step in Lismore CBD revitalisation

LISMORE City Council want residents and tourists alike to stop, sit and stay in the CBD with the instalment of their new ‘parklets’.

Lismore City Council’s Manager of Economic Development Tina Irish said the project was designed to allow people a place to hang out in the CBD

“This is not only important for the general community, but it’s also crucial to help our local businesses during the next phase of adapting to a COVID world,” Tina said.

“Providing more seating where people can relax in the CBD while being safely socially distanced is a positive improvement for visitors and businesses alike.”

The Council have been keen to retain visitors and tourists in the CBD and have announced a number of plans to support this across the year.

The Lismore Laneway project will see the popular laneways like Eggins Ln revamped to be a popular tourist sport and highlight the backalley gallery.

The Council also announced the creation of a Shine Festival which will hit the streets of the CBD next year in an attempt to attract tourists to the area.

Ms Irish said the parklets represented another commitment from the council to help the CBD and support small business.

“This parklet project is another program to support local businesses and help bring more visitors and shoppers into the CBD.”