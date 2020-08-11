Parklands to be created in heart of Lismore

Maps showing the areas covered by the Lismore Park Plan.

THE Lismore Park is going ahead despite any current funding made available, after Lismore City Council voted in favour of supporting the project.

The plan, which was passed with five votes to two, would see a parkland to be built in the heart of Lismore, complete with a waterpark, a multi-level treehouse playground a central plaza with cafe, and an events stage and lawn with a capacity for 5000 people.

Plans for Lismore Park include a range of sporting and recreational facilities and is made up of three precincts covering more than 28ha.

All of the land is owned by Lismore City Council and is categorised community or operational.

Councillor Vanessa Ekins supported the project in the hopes it would foster a place for community to gather.

"Most of the community (have said) … a destination park would be a real boost to Lismore," Cr Ekins said.

"It's looking to the future, something positive. We need to do something that's positive for this area."

But Cr Adam Guise said while he supported the idea of a park, he couldn't vote in favour of the plan that could have a potential "$25 million blowout".

"A park with bells and whistles and a techno-bauble is what goes beyond what I think we can afford as a council and a community," he said.

"I don't agree with the design and the way we're going about it.

"The $1.5 million in consultancy fees alone … and the potential costs of running this park at $1 million a year.

"I haven't seen any economic modelling on what this park would bring as economic stimulus to Lismore."

But all councillors in favour the project agreed the Lismore Park needed to "be on the books" to ensure the council could then look for available funding for the capital cost and ongoing maintenance costs.

"Fingers crossed the government has something up their sleeve," Deputy mayor Darlene Cook said.

Maps showing the areas covered by the Lismore Park Plan.

Precinct 1 covers the block including Oakes Oval, Crozier Field and Heaps Oval, bordered by Brewster, Uralba, Dawson and Magellan Streets.

Precinct 2 covers sporting fields near Mortimer Oval, bounded by Brewster, Uralba and Dawson streets.

Precinct 3 covers two blocks of land - Richards Oval next to Lismore Shopping Square and the block bordered by Brewster, Magellan, Diadem streets and Ballina Road, which includes Mackney netball courts and Elaine Blanch Tennis Courts.

Details of plan

The main components of the plan for the parklands are:

• A tree-lined pedestrian promenade

• A central plaza with cafe

• Water playground

• A multi-level treehouse playground

• Numerous playground facilities, including an all-abilities playground

• Open space passive recreation areas and picnic facilities

• An exercise park

• Events stage and lawn with a capacity for 5000 people

• Urban playground including skate park facilities

• Wedding/ events area

• Formalised entrance ways

• Extensive landscaping, lighting, signage and public art.