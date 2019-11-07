Menu
The front row at Falls Festival
Parklands say exemption would be a one-off

Michael Doyle
by
7th Nov 2019 3:37 PM
THE general manager of the North Byron Parklands said any exemption from Tweed Shore Council's water policy would only happen once, ahead of tonight's vote. 

The parklands has requested to council to allow them to by water for the upcoming Falls Festival. 

Council policy states no water is to be sold outside of the region once Clarrie Hall Dam has dropped below 90 per cent. 

The dam dropped below this mark at the end of last month. 

Council will vote tonight on whether or not to sell water to the parklands for the festival. 

General manager for the North Byron Parklands, Mat Morris, said the group is already working in expanding it's own water capacity, but it will not be ready in time for the New Year event. 

"North Byron Parklands is not connected to any local Council potable water mains - we harvest more than 50 per cent of our water requirements from roof catchments across the venue," Mr Morris said. 

"As Parklands is on the Tweed Shire Council and Byron Shire Council border, the balance of water required for the events is purchased from both of these Councils."

Mr Morris said if council did not approve their request, the parklands would abide by the decision

"Parklands has written to the Tweed Shire Council seeking a once-off exemption based on the fact we plan to increase our ability to harvest and store more rain water in the future with the installation of thee commercially sized tanks," he said.

"We are aware that Tweed Shire Council has a trigger that when the Clarrie Hall Dam drops to 90 per cent full, they no longer sell water outside the local government area. 

"Of course, if Tweed Shire Council decide not to grant this exemption, we will abide by their decision and purchase water from other sources."

The council meeting will be held at the Murwillumbah officers tonight, starting at 5.30pm. 

