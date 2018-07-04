Parkinson set to retire from professional surfing

FORMER surfing world champion Joel Parkinson has announced his retirement from the sport just months after Mick Fanning and Lennox Head surfer Adam Melling.

Fanning retired straight from the world tour while Melling called time after a year back on the World Qualifying Series.

It is a big shakeup for Australian surfing with Parkinson set to finish up after the Billabong Pipe Masters at Hawaii in December.

"This is my last time around the globe on this tour. It brings tears to my eyes a little bit saying it aloud,” Parkinson said.

"I just really am at a point where I enjoy my surfing, and I must say, I enjoyed wearing a jersey for a long time, but that part of surfing to me is not as strong as what it was.

"I don't think I have the fierceness in my blood. Doesn't boil from putting a jersey on. My blood boils for surfing good waves now.

The Snapper Rocks surfer will hang up his competitive jersey after 18 years on the elite tour, 12 prestigious CT wins, and a world title in 2012.

He was one of the big names that competed in the Jim Beam Surftag finals at Lennox Head that same year.

"I'll really miss the friendships. But I always thought, I'll always be lucky after retirement that there's a tour stop in my backyard.

"I mean, I was a prick of a competitor when I was younger. Arrogant, cocky.

"But, in saying that, that's the thing that makes a great competitor.

"I love when I see young kids come on and they've got a bit of a swagger, and they've got their chest out when they walk down the beach.”

Lennox-Ballina Boardriders junior Mikey Wright is one of main Australian surfers on the rise and is aiming for a fulltime spot on the professional tour next year.

Lennox Head surfer Stu Kennedy is also hoping to requalify through the QS.

The J-Bay open is currently being contested in South Africa.