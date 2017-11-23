Decision time: Paid parking plan on today's council agenda

FOLLOWING a rally at the Hotel Brunswick on Remembrance Day, the Brunswick Heads No Paid Parking group is set to make its presence felt at the Byron Shire Council meeting today.

Nine councillors are scheduled to consider the Brunswick Heads Parking Strategy Report during the meeting.

"They will decide on the fate of our town," Brunswick Heads No Paid Parking group member Kim Rosen said. "We call on everyone who cares about our town to attend the council meeting at 9am.

"We want all councillors to understand that we will not give up the fight to make sure Brunswick Heads remains paid-parking free."

Ms Rosen said the staff report indicated an overwhelming majority of people opposed the introduction of paid parking in Brunswick Heads with an online survey showing 73.6 per cent of respondents against the strategy.

"The staff report recommends that councillors vote to make changes to time restrictions rather than introduce paid parking," Ms Rosen said. "We hope that our councillors will take the time to consider the volume of passionate community feedback when they decide our town's fate."

Ms Rosen said some elements of council seem fixed on paid parking despite obvious community opposition.