Parking, parking and more parking on the agenda

Bangalow residents protest planned parking metres in the main street of the town. Marc Stapelberg

DEBATE about parking in the Byron Shire is expected to dominate today's council meeting.

Three motions have been put forward by various councillors in regards to paid parking and having a car-free CBD on Sundays.

Councillor Cate Coorey is moving a motion for council to commence 'car-free Sundays' in Byron Bay by April 2018.

She is proposing council closes some of the roads in the CBD on Sundays much like they do for New Year's Eve.

"So, in the central part of town people are able to walk and cycle around without having to dodge the traffic which appears to be ever increasing in Byron Bay,” Cr Coorey said.

"I'm not advocating for every Sunday, I think once a month.

"I've put this forward as a starting point so that we can learn how to live without cars.”

Which roads are to be closed are yet to be determined as council staff do further investigations into what would work in the town's CBD.

Deputy mayor Basil Cameron is said to also be submitting an emergency motion in council today following discussions and protests regarding Bangalow paid parking.

Residents and business owners are hoping council will reverse their decision to implement paid parking on the main street of heritage Bangalow, after submitting a petition with over 2000 signatures.

Bangalow isn't the only village contesting paid parking, with Brunswick Heads also submitting a petition to kill council's initiative.

Council will be addressing these issues and more at the meeting today, in council chambers in Mullumbimby from 9am.