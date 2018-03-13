Parking issues, preschool expansion on council agenda

MARCH MEETING: Lismore City Council will hold its March meeting at chambers on the second Tuesday of the month.

MARCH MEETING: Lismore City Council will hold its March meeting at chambers on the second Tuesday of the month. Alina Rylko

A PLETHORA of topics across sport, international relations, funding and investments are on the agenda at the next Lismore City Council meeting on March 13.

Northern Rivers Joint Organisation: The council will decide if it wants to be part of the organisation, which will provide a forum for councils, agencies and others to come together and focus on their regional priorities - the things that matter for that region.

Investments: The council's investments as at 28 February 2018 are estimated to be $56,972,450.

Pre-school lease and expansion: Lismore Pre-School has received grant funding and requires additional space to build a slightly larger preschool building and develop a big scrub/rainforest area.

Special Rate Variation: The council will request that funds from the 2018/19 Budget be brought forward to 2017/18 for the Special Rate Variation community engagement process. Funding to commence the community engagement program for the Transport Assets (Roads) SRV will be required this financial year.

Waiving ground hire fees: Marist Brothers (Lismore Old Boys Rugby League Football Club Incorporated) has asked the council to consider reducing or waiving their outstanding ground hire fees for Crozier Field and Oakes Oval totalling $4,422.36.

Lismore delegation to visit China: The council will vote on an introductory visit to Lincang, China, in April 2018, on the basis of forming a Sister City Relationship.

Kadina Park: To provide matching funding for the $100,000 grant from the Regional Growth Fund - Stronger Country Communities Fund for Kadina Park which has just been announced.

Japanese delegates to visit Lismore: A Yamato Takada delegation will visit Lismore in June 2018. The visit will celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Lismore-Yamato Takada Sister City Relationship

Easy Business: To enter into a Partnership Agreement with Service NSW to implement the Easy to do Business program for Lismore. The program creates a new way for businesses to interact with government through one online portal and a business concierge service. In order to extend the program benefits to small businesses within the Lismore LGA, Council must resolve to enter into a Service Partnership Agreement with Service NSW.

Traffic Advisory Committee: Review recommendations from the Nimbin Car Parking Strategy; regarding Our Lady Help of Christians Parish School (OLHC) at Rhodes Street, Heritage Park Railway; requesting consideration be given to implementing parking restrictions at the northern end of Heritage Park; Traffic management plans associated with the next stage of the Lismore Base Hospital development, Stage 3B North Tower Site; Correspondence received from Wilson McClelland, Hon Secretary of the City of Lismore Sub-Branch of the Returned & Services League of Australia, requesting approval to hold the Anzac Day March and ceremonies on Tuesday, 25 April 2018; Development Application for the proposed 26th Nimbin Mardi Grass protest rally on 4-6 May 2018; Locations be investigated in the CBD that could facilitate free all day motorcycle parking in off street/ footpath parking; and parking issues within the St Vincent's Hospital Precinct.