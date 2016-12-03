Parking fail: Queenslander fined at Lismore police carpark

POLICE have fined a motorist for illegally parking at a Lismore police station car park.

A Queensland driver parked his ute over two emergency car park spaces at the Zadoc St car park.

Richmond Local Area Command police took to social media to encourage motorists to adhere to parking by-laws.

"Not the smartest decision of the day," police posted on social media.

"It is sort of a well known fact that parking outside Lismore Police Station is reserved for emergency vehicles only.

"This fact seems to have been ignored by the driver of the pictured Ute which took up not one but two parking spaces on Tuesday.

"The Queensland driver was issued a $253.00 parking ticket for his efforts.

"#LismoreCrime #Queenslander #Parkingfail."