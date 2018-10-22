Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INVICTUS GOLD: Lismore's Nathan Parker won a gold and a silver on Monday at the Invictus Games. Parker will compete in other athletics events this week. He has also competed in the Warrior Games and continues to pursue flying despite the amputation of his left hand after a bus crash.
INVICTUS GOLD: Lismore's Nathan Parker won a gold and a silver on Monday at the Invictus Games. Parker will compete in other athletics events this week. He has also competed in the Warrior Games and continues to pursue flying despite the amputation of his left hand after a bus crash. Marc Stapelberg
News

Parker wins gold and silver at Invictus Games

Alison Paterson
by
22nd Oct 2018 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE pilot and Royal Austral;ian Air Force officer Nathan Parker has won a gold medal at the Invictus Games in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 Four Minute Endurance on Monday.

Parker, 23, rowed 1157m in record time and also took out silver in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 One Minute Sprint with 338m.

"It was fantastic being in front of a home crowd,” he said.

"Getting the gold was a really surreal experience.”

Parker said it was a sensational feeling to reach his goals of medalling in the rowing events.

He will compete in more athletic events this week.

The RAAF officer is a courageous athlete who only last month qualified for his flight instructor rating at the Northern Rivers Flying Club.

Parker competed in the 2017 Invictus Games, which he said was an amazing experiences.

"I was blown away by the vast lessons and experiences I gained from that journey,” Parker said.

"To me, a key part of those experiences was the support, mentoring and guidance I got from the athletes who competed at the 2016 Invictus Games.”

In November 2015, Parker was involved in a bus rollover while returning from a training exercise which resulted in the amputation of his left hand, tendon damage to his right hand and multiple facial lacerations.

invictus games 2018 nathan parker northern rivers sport
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    premium_icon WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    Business AWARD winning hotel locked by landlord after a dispute over back rent.

    Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

    Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

    News The man has been flown to hospital after the incident

    'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    premium_icon 'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    News Lawyer says his client has been "totally vindicated"

    Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    premium_icon Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    Crime Her car was seen weaving in and out of traffic at 180 to 200km/h

    Local Partners