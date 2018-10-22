Parker wins gold and silver at Invictus Games

INVICTUS GOLD: Lismore's Nathan Parker won a gold and a silver on Monday at the Invictus Games. Parker will compete in other athletics events this week. He has also competed in the Warrior Games and continues to pursue flying despite the amputation of his left hand after a bus crash.

INVICTUS GOLD: Lismore's Nathan Parker won a gold and a silver on Monday at the Invictus Games. Parker will compete in other athletics events this week. He has also competed in the Warrior Games and continues to pursue flying despite the amputation of his left hand after a bus crash. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE pilot and Royal Austral;ian Air Force officer Nathan Parker has won a gold medal at the Invictus Games in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 Four Minute Endurance on Monday.

Parker, 23, rowed 1157m in record time and also took out silver in the Indoor Rowing Men's IR3 One Minute Sprint with 338m.

"It was fantastic being in front of a home crowd,” he said.

"Getting the gold was a really surreal experience.”

Parker said it was a sensational feeling to reach his goals of medalling in the rowing events.

He will compete in more athletic events this week.

The RAAF officer is a courageous athlete who only last month qualified for his flight instructor rating at the Northern Rivers Flying Club.

Parker competed in the 2017 Invictus Games, which he said was an amazing experiences.

"I was blown away by the vast lessons and experiences I gained from that journey,” Parker said.

"To me, a key part of those experiences was the support, mentoring and guidance I got from the athletes who competed at the 2016 Invictus Games.”

In November 2015, Parker was involved in a bus rollover while returning from a training exercise which resulted in the amputation of his left hand, tendon damage to his right hand and multiple facial lacerations.