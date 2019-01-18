Menu
The forecast hot weather has sparked concerns at WIRES Northern Rivers about the health of the flying fox colony in Rotary Park.
Environment

Park will close to protect bats during heatwave

18th Jan 2019 12:38 PM
THE forecast hot weather has sparked concerns at WIRES Northern Rivers about the health of the flying fox colony in Rotary Park, prompting Lismore City Council to approve temporary closure of the area if temperatures exceed 40 degrees.

WIRES will be monitoring temperatures and the health of the flying fox colony, and will rope off access to Rotary Park should they feel the flying foxes are in danger of suffering heatstroke.

People disturbing the colony could exacerbate heat stress and dehydration, and WIRES believes closing the park is in the best interests of the native animals and the public. It is well-known that flying foxes suffer heat stress and can even die should temperatures become too high.

The temporary approval for closure of Rotary Park will remain in place until heatwave conditions have abated.

Lismore Northern Star

