Park stabbing accused remains behind bars as case progresses

James Paul Alderton has faced a committal hearing over the incident this week. Steve Holland

THE man accused of killing a father-of-four in a broad daylight brawl remains in custody after a committal hearing was adjourned yesterday.

James Paul Alderton, 24, has this week faced a committal hearing over the alleged murder of Charlie Larter and alleged assault of his son Zack Larter and Joshua Mead.

Charlie Larter died after suffering stab wounds during the incident in Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017, his 46th birthday.

The hearing, which ran for three days, was set to determine whether the allegations against Mr Alderton should proceed to a trial.

A total of eight witnesses were called before the hearing throughout the three days, and six more were not required to appear for cross-examination.

Throughout the week, the court heard of a verbal altercation at Knox Park spiralling into physical violence between Mr Alderton, who was allegedly armed with a knife, and the 30 to 50-strong group, some of whom armed themselves with various items.

Before Lismore Local Court yesterday, defence barrister Jason Watts asked a final witness if he agreed some still images - taken from a mobile phone video of the incident - depicted Charlie Larter chasing the accused up Prince St with a wooden stake in hand.

The witness said he agreed this was evident in the photos, but could not recall that moment.

"Did you see Charlie Larter pick up the stake, swing it overhead at the accused?" Mr Watts asked.

The witness replied: "No".

Mr Watts asked for an adjournment for negotiations with the prosecution to be formalised and for a transcript of this week's proceedings to be prepared.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell said they were seeking additional footage which was aired on television after the incident and which one witness referred to on Tuesday.

Magistrate David Heilpern set the matter down for a mention on June 4 and Mr Alderton will remain in custody until that date.

Loved ones of the accused and Mr Larter were present in court throughout the hearing.