Parisian interior architect’s Northern Rivers hideaway

A spectacular Northern Rivers property that has been home to a Parisian interior architect for the past 15 years is on the market.

The bespoke “resort-inspired” home, on Newells Road at Main Arm, was crafted to “ensure a life of utter leisure and luxury”, says selling agent Peter Yopp from Byron Bay Real Estate Agency.

For the past 13 years, Marie Helene Chaine has lived there, but now it’s time for someone else to make it their own.

This property at Main Arm has been the home of French interior architect Marie Helene Chaine for the past 13 years.

“Architecturally-designed to capture the essence of holiday living, this is a chance to truly relax and recharge,” Mr Yopp said.

“Whether you enjoy this property as your forever home or choose to share it with friends and family as a hinterland hideaway, you are sure to find comfort, peace, and privacy in abundance.

“There are 15-hectares of land to enjoy with views of the rolling hills, tranquil pond and the rainforest best enjoyed from one of the many timber decks.

This is resort-style living at its very finest.

“The home’s layout stretches over three buildings connected by walkways crafted by a New Zealand craftsman who shares a love for quality, natural materials.”

The main home has two bedrooms, attic space, open-plan living space with a pitched beamed ceiling and a European kitchen with high-end appliances and plenty of storage.

There’s an expansive guest wing with two private bedrooms and an attic which is used as the third bedroom.

For visitors, an expansive guest wing awaits with two private bedrooms and an attic that is used as the third bedroom.

A separate cottage with a kitchenette is ready to be used as guest accommodation or a base for a home business.

It’s not the first time the Main Arm property has been on the market.

In 2019 it was listed for sale by expressions of interest by Ray White.

At the time, Ms Chaine said she would miss waking up to the stunning views.

The Main Arm property has six bedrooms in total.

“It was love at first sight when I saw this land. It was like coming home,” she said.

“I wanted to create something that was supremely comfortable for the house’s inhabitants, as well as visiting friends and family.

The four bathrooms are all luxurious.

“Books have been written here, music recorded here. It’s an inspiring, creative and transforming environment.

“I believe that a house has a soul, and this one is very special.

“Living here has been an amazing experience and the next people to live here are sure to discover something truly wonderful.”