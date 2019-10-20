Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl lies in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car last night in the yard of a Rockhampton home.

At 8.21pm, paramedics were called to a private residence at West Rockhampton to reports of a low speed "vehicle and pedestrian" incident.

The incident was described by a police spokesperson as a "tragic accident in the yard of a home where a child has been injured".

Paramedics treated the toddler for head and abdominal injuries, and she was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition. Critical care paramedics were on board for transport.

editors picks queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian west rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    premium_icon George Benson can't wait to play the Blues

    Music THE 10-time Grammy winner will bring all the hits from his 55-year music career to Bluesfest.

    Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    premium_icon Northern Rivers' selfless volunteers honoured

    News Some of the communities' most selfless and compassionate honoured

    Harry's new song will make you shiver

    premium_icon Harry's new song will make you shiver

    Whats On Harry James Angus has a new song called Flicker

    Motorcyclist critical following crash

    premium_icon Motorcyclist critical following crash

    News The male driver was found unconscious and is being treated on scene.