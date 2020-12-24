Parents warned about hidden dangers of hi-tech Christmas gifts

POLICE WARNING: The Australian Federal Police warns parents and careers to supervise young people when they are playing games, are communicating or watching programs as offenders are typically more active during school holidays and will try to groom children or obtain online child sexual exploitation material.

POLICE have warned parents and carers they need to be up with the latest technology gifted to their children this Christmas to help keep them safe online.

The Australian Federal Police is urging parents and carers to educate themselves about technology connected to the internet as it means children can communicate with strangers.

It comes as research reveals offenders are typically more active during school holidays and will try to groom children or obtain online child sexual exploitation material.

As of December 20, the AFP has charged 187 people with 1,966 alleged child abuse-related offences this year.

Reports of online child sexual exploitation have spiked in 2020, with perpetrators taking advantage of COVID-19 lockdowns to access and share horrific content, as well as to target children and young people who were spending an increasing amount of time online.

Those arrested this year include members of an alleged domestic online network who are accused of sexually abusing children and sharing videos and images of their crimes.

As a result of investigations, there were 134 children removed from harm, 67 domestically and 67 internationally, from July 2019 to June 2020.

The AFP-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation is receiving reports of children interacting with offenders online while a parent or carer is nearby, or in the same room.

During recent search warrants, the AFP has found many images of self-produced child exploitation material, including material obtained by offenders who groomed and coerced children and young people to produce images.

Foreign law enforcement agencies are also seizing child exploitation material involving Australian victims.

Commander ACCCE and Child Protection Hilda Sirec said while the AFP was working tirelessly with partners, around Australia and overseas to hunt down anyone who preyed on children, parents and carers needed to be engaged in their child’s online activities.

“We know this is a busy time of year, but please talk to your children about who they interact with online and what platforms, apps and games they are using,” she said.

“Supervision is not only critical to prevent an incident occurring, but can also help adults to quickly take action if something goes wrong.”

Commander Sirec said anyone whose child is or has been a victim, should reassure them that it’s not their fault.

“There is help available,” she said.

“Children and young people are never to blame for being a victim of online child sexual exploitation.”

TOP TIPS TO KEEP YOUR CHILD SAFE ONLINE

Have open conversations, often . Talk to your child about their online activities.

. Talk to your child about their online activities. Supervision is essential. Know what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with and what platforms, apps or games they are using.

Know what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with and what platforms, apps or games they are using. Check privacy settings. Research and understand app settings, including privacy settings. This could include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions.

Research and understand app settings, including privacy settings. This could include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private, or turning off chat functions. Be approachable if your child needs help . Coming forward isn’t always easy and children may feel reluctant to tell you about online issues if they believe they will be punished or have their devices taken away. This can also make children more secretive and at greater risk of exploitation.

. Coming forward isn’t always easy and children may feel reluctant to tell you about online issues if they believe they will be punished or have their devices taken away. This can also make children more secretive and at greater risk of exploitation. Know how to report . If something goes wrong online, it is critical your child is supported. Parents and carers need to know how to take action.

. If something goes wrong online, it is critical your child is supported. Parents and carers need to know how to take action. Consider establishing a Family Online Safety Contract. Developed by ThinkUKnow and The Carly Ryan Foundation, it has been designed to help parents and carers start online safety discussions with their children.

HOW TO REPORT ONLINE CHILD ABUSE