3 year old Hudson Abraham is one of the many kids in the Top End who will be making use of the free Meningococcal vaccination put on by NT Health. Picture: Justin Kennedy
Health

New meningococcal vaccines for NT kids

by LAUREN ROBERTS, Health Reporter
25th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

HEALTH experts are urging Territory families to take advantage of the NT's new expanded meningococcal vaccine program, following an outbreak of the deadly disease in Central Australia late last year.

Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause said while the outbreak had ended, there were still "higher than normal" rates of meningococcal disease in the NT and across the nation.

"All Territorian children are routinely given a vaccine that prevents meningococcal A, C, W and Y strains at 12 months of age as part of the National Immunisation Program," Dr Krause said.

"Now a vaccine that protects against A, C, W and Y strains is also available free for all NT children and young adults aged 1-19 years."

Tom Abraham and Hudson, 3, are taking advantage of the free vaccine program.

"Hudson missed out on the quad vaccine at his 12 month injections so we're really pleased he is eligible to be vaccinated now before he commences preschool next year," Mr Abraham said.

