Parents, students rally to give Year 12s a proper send-off

ALSTONVILLE HIGH SCHOOL parents and students have rallied together to host a non-official school formal for the Year 12 class at the end of the year.

Previously, Principal Sandra Roser had announced across the school's Facebook page and the parent, staff and student portals that the decision had been made not to hold an official formal at Alstonville High.

"I have spent some time today discussing the new guidelines for school formals which can be held after November 12th this year. Considering the wide ranging and prohibitive nature of the restrictions that would be incumbent on our staff to enforce, Jacinta Rowe (P & C President), Nicola Kane (Year Adviser) and I have agreed that we will not be hosting a school formal this year."

However, the post explained that students and parents are allowed to organise an event that complies with COVID-19 guidelines.

"Students and/or parents may wish to organise a function and if so, they need to operate under the guidelines published on the (Department of Education) website."

"These guidelines include directives that school staff will not be permitted to attend, the organisers will need to have a Year 12 formal COVID-19 Safety Plan, the venue will also be required to have a COVID-19 Safety Plan and Alstonville High School cannot promote nor sanction this or other celebratory activities."

The school has made a $2000 donation from school funds to the non-school event being organised privately by some parents.

Approximately 100 students will be graduating from Year 12 in 2020 with the event being held at the Lismore Workers Club on November 18.