Two parents on holiday in Sydney have caused a stir from their sexy selfie. Picture: Stefan Pollman
Parents’ sexy selfie causes uproar

by Alexandra Deabler
29th Jan 2019 9:44 AM

This might not be one for the family scrapbook.

A couple has sparked a heated Twitter debate on their parenting style after posting two photos - both featuring their child to differing degrees.

The seductive couple, Stefan Pollman and Philia Gold, posted the photos on Pollman's Instagram account during a holiday in Sydney, where they're visiting family.

In the first sultry photo, Gold is taking a picture of the family of three in the mirror while they sit in what appears to be the kitchen, Fox News reports.

Two parents on holiday in Sydney have caused a stir after they posted a series of sexy selfies. Picture: Stefan Pollman
Gold and the toddler are both sitting on Pollman's lap while she takes the pic on her phone.

The adorable picture was then followed up by a moodier - and accidentally hilarious - snap featuring Pollman wrapping his arms around Gold while she sits on his lap smiling broadly.

However, looking closer at the black-and-white photo, it appears their child did not go too far. In a funny twist, the toddler is awkwardly laying on the ground alongside the parents' feet. The baby's head cannot be seen because of the mirror.

 

The couple have since deleted this second image, where their toddler is seen lying on the floor as they pose again in front of the mirror. Picture: Stefan Pollman
Writer Summer Ray posted the side-by-side pictures with the tweet, "Lord forgive me I cannot stop laughing at the discarded baby in the second photo."

But it didn't take long for Twitter to jump on board equally sympathising and criticising the couple for the strange picture of their tot.

At least a few Twitter users felt the photo was not what it appeared to be.

Though Ray found the pictures humorous, she said it was not her intention to shame the couple.

"I didn't post this to shame the couple, so please people stop bullying them," she wrote. "It's just a funny photo and I'm sure they're great parents."

Pollman has since deleted the photos from his Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

