Parents overlook flu risk due to unwarranted distrust

A RECENT study shows only 30% of parents across Australia are planning to immunise their children against the flu, and local health authorities say that comes from an unwarranted distrust of the vaccine, and misunderstanding of the disease's seriousness.

The statistics come from the Australian Child Health Poll, authored by the Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital, which also found more than 32% of NSW parents incorrectly believed healthy kids didn't become seriously unwell from the flu and one in five (21%) thought the flu was not serious.

The results showed parents with these beliefs were considerably less likely to vaccinate their children against the flu despite health authorities recommending all children aged over six months be vaccinated.

The director of the North Coast Public Health Unit, Paul Corben, said he wasn't surprised by the results.

"Generally people see influenza as a mild illness and don't believe it can make people quite ill," he said.

"But 20% of our influenza notifications which are laboratory confirmed are in children under 10, and some of those kids can get quite sick."

Our advice is that people talk to their GP about getting a flu shot for their child, but it is recommended for them as they are the most vulnerable."

Director of the Australian Child Health Poll, paediatrician Dr Anthea Rhodes, said each year in Australia more than 1500 children were hospitalised with flu-related complications.

She dispelled a common myth about the vaccine.

"There is no live virus in the flu vaccine so you cannot catch the flu from the flu vaccine," she said.