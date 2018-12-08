Distraught parents grapple with tot’s death

The maxi-taxi is towed from the scene of the tragedy yesterday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The maxi-taxi is towed from the scene of the tragedy yesterday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

THE parents of a toddler killed in a freak car accident on the Gold Coast are struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

The one-year-old was hit by a maxi-taxi which had just dropped the boy, his three siblings and their aunt at their Paradise Point home yesterday morning.

The boy was struck as the aunt paid for the fair and the taxi was driving off.

The toddler's parents, who rushed back from a trip to Papua New Guinea after being told the heartbreaking news, were too distraught to speak earlier today.

"I can't say anything today; we're still mourning, grieving," the boy's father said.

Neighbours in the exclusive Sovereign Islands development have today left flowers and cards for the returning parents.

Following the accident both the aunty and the taxi driver were taken to hospital suffering shock.

Paramedics said there was nothing they could do to save the toddler.

"Unfortunately, his injuries were non-survivable and we didn't attempt resuscitation," Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Luke Wyatt said.

"This an absolute tragedy at any time of the year, let alone just before Christmas. It's the sort of job no one wants to go to and it has affected all of us."

Police are working to establish how the crash occurred but said the evidence pointed to an accident rather than negligent driving.

"At this stage it just appears to be a tragic accident for everybody involved, " a police spokesman said yesterday.

Gold Coast Cabs boss Benjamin Lee said the company was devastated by the tragedy and offered its sincere condolences to the child's family.

It is believed the family involved are PNG expats.