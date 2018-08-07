Menu
Body found at High School

7th Aug 2018 3:14 PM

PARENTS of Darwin High School students have been informed a body was found on the school's premises on Tuesday.

Police were called immediately and are investigating the death, though it is not being treated as suspicious.

Darwin High School principal Jill Hazeldine sent an email to parents informing them of the incident but said students had not been affected.

"This person was not a member of the Darwin High School community," she said.

"Fortunately, students were not exposed to this incident."

Despite the body being found on the edge of the school grounds, police investigations meant some students and staff were unable to access their cars during lunch time.

Ms Hazeldine welcomed any queries from parents and thanked staff and students from their co-operation.

