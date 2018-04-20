Parents' guide to surviving NAPLAN exams

MORE than one million students in Years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will sit an exam to test their literacy and numeracy skills in May this year.

As with all tests, whether academic, sport or hobby-related, some students may feel anxious about NAPLAN.

For these students it is important that adults in their lives help to explain what NAPLAN is all about and keep it in perspective for them.

Here is some advice from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority:

, NAPLAN is a short assessment they take only four times during their school life, which checks what they normally learn in the classroom every day For parents , NAPLAN is a point-in-time assessment for seeing how their child, compared with the rest of Australia's children, is progressing in the fundamental skills of literacy and numeracy.

, NAPLAN is a point-in-time assessment for seeing how their child, compared with the rest of Australia's children, is progressing in the fundamental skills of literacy and numeracy. The information NAPLAN provides supports conversations between parents, teachers and schools working together to help children achieve their full potential

NAPLAN data is also used to support school improvement processes by enabling teachers to monitor their students' progress over time against a national measure, and to identify areas of strength and development

When the data is used in combination with other school-based assessments, it provides teachers with diagnostic information for planning their teaching programs, and guiding and supporting their students' learning journey

Literacy and numeracy are fundamentally important for all young people, but NAPLAN is not, and should never be, the sole measure of a child's achievement at school or of the success of a school.

So, if your child is sitting NAPLAN this year, simply encourage them to do the best they can and treat the test day as any other school day.

NAPLAN starts Tuesday May 15.