Parents breathe a sigh of relief as beloved park reopens

HERITAGE PARK was officially opened by Lismore City Council yesterday with a small ceremony.

The recently completed upgrades were the result of a $250,000 grant from the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund and $284,000 council raised via pocket park sales and flood insurance money.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith said that the park had already been a hit with local families.

"I know the community has been eagerly waiting for Heritage Park to re-open and explore the great new facilities it has for families," he said.

"The feedback we have received from families who visited the park last weekend has been overwhelmingly positive.

"I hope everyone enjoys the new fun features which includes a new water play area with squirters, misters and coconut palm soaker to keep the kids cool in the warmer months."

Cr Smith said that the council had plans for further upgrades as a stage two development but the council wanted community input into them.

"We placed QR codes around the park because we want feedback from our community, those QR codes will take you straight to the website to give us more information about what you want here either in Heritage Park or any park in Lismore," he said.

"I think in any space like this shade is essential but what we really want to see is ideas from the kids, we want to hear from them about what they want to have here."

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said she couldn't wait to bring her family along to experience the upgraded Heritage Park.

''I come here with my grandson, so my grandson has missed the train terribly and we'll be back next weekend or the weekend after so I actually spend time in this park and I get to hear what people say and what they do, it's much loved and it's much used and it'll be more used now."