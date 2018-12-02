Parcels delivers a self-titled debut album

PARCELS have released their self-titled debut album via Kitsuné / Because Music.

Self-produced and written by the band in Berlin, the 12 tracks of Parcels will be showcased when they return home this January for a series of summer headline shows.

The Berlin-based Northern Rivers five-piece have released Lightenup as their latest single.

The songs takes from disco and funk and classic grooving music, the band said.

"And it was an important song to us because the lyrics come from the voice of the band. Usually the lyrics are personal. But these ones are really coming from the band. That's the most representative of us," the band explained in a press release.

Lightenup follows the sultry, disco-infused single Tieduprightnow alongside the beach party jam-type' recent track Bemyself.

Having already surpassed 65 million streams, sold out sizeable venues worldwide, made their US TV debut on Conan and collaborated with Daft Punk (who co-wrote and produced Overnight), Parcels are touted as a band well and truly on the ascent.

Ambitious, infectious, and marking the arrival of a genre-crossing new band, Parcels' debut album is the brainchild of five young guys barely in their twenties, who nonetheless have appeared as if beamed from another planet: Louie Swain (synth), Patrick Hetherington (synth), Noah Hill (bass), Anatole Serret (drums) and Jules Crommelin (guitar) are schoolmates from Byron Bay.

Three years ago, they made the big leap of moving to Berlin, finding in one Europe's most creative cities the prospects that equaled their ambition.

Parcels' early sound suitably reflects this ability to travel, and transform, following an eclectic thread from The Beach Boys and Chic, through to yacht rock heroes like Steely Dan, while blending elements of electronica, funk and tirelessly-drilled live musicianship into classic but contemporary pop.