FUNK: Parcels are Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.
Music

Parcels delivered from Berlin to Brunswick

Javier Encalada
by
4th Jan 2019 3:13 PM
WITH their music careers in Europe and Australia thriving- releasing their first self-titled album and shooting a music video with Hollywood star Milla Jovovic, five-piece funky troupe Parcels is coming home for a summer tour, with a stop at home, and a gig in the Byron Shire.

Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Louie Swain, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington all graduated from high school here in Byron Shire and moved to Germany to further their music career. In the process they co-produced a song with Daft Punk and have played gigs at Cannes Film Festival.

After all that the band are looking forward to playing a relaxed gig in Byron Bay, Anatole Serret said.

"We can't imagine it feeling like a serious show, preferably, we'll head to the stage straight out of the Bruns river.

"We'll definitely play the songs from the album for the first time in our hometown and our mates Alfalfa are playing support, they're some of the guys from Tora in a new band.

"It's going to be pretty heart-warming, I think, showing all our friends and family the new set and hopefully the under age kids who can't sneak into the pub can set up camp in the park across the road to hear the show."

The band don't like to be defined by music genres and Serret admits they usually don't handle the question of defining their style so well.

"We like to think it's pop music in more of a classic sense of the word, in that the songs are accessible and emotional," he said.

"Then it's important to us that it's groovy as well. There's funk and disco influences in there but calling it a disco album would be misleading.

"It's just us playing pop music. Except maybe the song Everyroad, which is some sort of progressive dance track insanity."

Serret said the band approached their first LP with the intention of making an 'album' in the traditional sense.

"Or at least what we thought that was so, and I think that's where the vintage feeling comes from," he said.

"We collected songs from everyone's personal demos and past ideas, and created a body of work that flowed and then we recorded it in a proper studio in Berlin; all the vocals to tape, instruments and synths played live.

"Now that we've done that, I can imagine us exploring another approach next time, perhaps more modern."

Serret said the band has plans to expand internationally next year.

"We're spending a lot of time in USA and South America next year, as well as venturing into Japan and Korea," Serret said.

"One week we're on a big fancy bus in France with a whole crew travelling with us, the next it could be just the five of us and our manager having a meltdown in the oversize luggage check-in at some airport with no idea if we'll make the show."

