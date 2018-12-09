Menu
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Queensland Ambulance Service Office in Charger Greg Christensen has some tips for residents to stay safe this festive season.
Paramedic's wish list for those celebrating Christmas

9th Dec 2018 1:41 PM
SOME call it the festive season and others call it the silly season, but however you plan to celebrate Christmas, the Queensland Ambulance Service is reminding residents to stay safe.

QAS Officer in Charger Greg Christensen has shared his wish list with Santa with some tips for celebrating residents to remember.

1. If you are having a drink, hand the keys to someone who isn't.

2. If you are travelling over the Christmas period, please drive to suit the conditions and be patient.

3. If you are planning a big Christmas feast, please keep food safety in mind in our Queensland heat.

4. If the kids are cooling off with a swim, please ensure they are supervised by a responsible adult.

5. If you know someone who is going to be spending Christmas alone, please pop in on them and check they are okay or better still, invite them to lunch. Christmas is about family and friends and not having them around can make it a difficult time.

Gladstone Observer

