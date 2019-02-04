Paramedics to assess man after fire in kitchen

FIRE crews are at the scene of a house fire in Girards Hill.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a kitchen fire at the Cathcart St property shortly after 12pm.

She said several fire crews had been called to the scene along with police and paramedics.

Two occupants were outside the two-storey timber home when firefighters arrived, she said.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed one ambulance was at the scene.

He said paramedics would be assessing a 45-year-old man who had suffered minor smoke inhalation.