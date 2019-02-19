Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another instance of ambulance ramping at Flinders Medical Centre last year.
Another instance of ambulance ramping at Flinders Medical Centre last year.
Health

Elderly woman stuck in ‘worst case of ambulance ramping’

19th Feb 2019 8:24 PM

AN elderly woman was forced to wait eight hours in an ambulance in what paramedics have described as the worst case of ramping ever seen in South Australia.

SA Ambulance Employees Association secretary Phil Palmer said the woman, aged in her 90s, was left stranded in the ambulance at Flinders Medical Centre on Monday.

"Eight hours straight is the worst in South Australia," Mr Palmer said.

"The poor lady had pressure sores and she's had her dignity denied."

A second ambulance carrying a patient was ramped at Flinders Medical Centre for five hours.

"I'm not surprised by anything anymore," Mr Palmer said.

SA Salaried Medical Officers Association senior industrial officer Bernadette Mulholland and SA Ambulance Employees Association secretary Phil Palmer.
SA Salaried Medical Officers Association senior industrial officer Bernadette Mulholland and SA Ambulance Employees Association secretary Phil Palmer.

 

"Every time we don't think it could get worse it does."

The ramping crisis has prompted the doctors' union to seek legal advice over fears staff could be sued.

SA Salaried Medical Officers Association senior industrial officer Bernadette Mulholland said there were concerns that a patient or their family could launch legal action against medical officers or the hospital over treatment.

In a statement, SA Health said: "The delays experienced by two patients at Flinders Medical Centre (on Monday) were completely unacceptable.

"We are currently reviewing why standard escalation processes failed and why the patients weren't transferred to the ED in a timely way."

About 100 health industry stakeholders last week attended a ramping summit.

The ambulance union has also taken SA Health and SA Ambulance Service to the employment tribunal over workload pressure and overtime.

ambulance ramping emergency department health hospitals south australia

Top Stories

    OMG it's Oma: Cyclone to bring extreme rain, hazardous surf

    premium_icon OMG it's Oma: Cyclone to bring extreme rain, hazardous surf

    Weather REGARDLESS of where the cyclone tracks it will "flex it's muscles from a distance, whipping up large waves and heavy swell" with some predicting 500mm of rain.

    FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from Tabulam fire

    FIRE UPDATE: Latest news from Tabulam fire

    News Firefighters continue vigilance as Tabulam fires continue blazing

    33-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting cow

    premium_icon 33-year-old motorcyclist dies after hitting cow

    News A report for the Coroner will be prepared

    Search suspended for missing swimmer

    premium_icon Search suspended for missing swimmer

    News The 69-year-old went missing on Saturday during a morning swim